Introduction

Between the restaurants that have opened over the past couple of months and the new ventures on the way from such heavyweights as Indo, Louie and Vicia, the second half of 2022 promises to be an exciting time for St. Louis diners.

The year's first six months have already yielded quite a few gems. Drawn from my reviews since January, covering restaurants that have opened since August 2021, here are the 10 best new restaurant dishes I've eaten so far this year.

(The list is presented alphabetically by restaurant name.)