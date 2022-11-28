Introduction

December’s concerts are more than just the holiday offerings like Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 105.7 the Point’s Ho Ho Shows and Christmas shows from Harry Connick Jr., Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, etc.
December also has enough non-holiday shows on the schedule for those not looking for Christmas concerts, including shows from Kodak Black, deadmau5, Allman Family Revival, and of course El Monstero.
We take a look at those shows, and throw in a couple of shows to help you bring in the new year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today