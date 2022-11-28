 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Introduction

  • 0

December’s concerts are more than just the holiday offerings like Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 105.7 the Point’s Ho Ho Shows and Christmas shows from Harry Connick Jr., Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, etc.

December also has enough non-holiday shows on the schedule for those not looking for Christmas concerts, including shows from Kodak Black, deadmau5, Allman Family Revival, and of course El Monstero.

We take a look at those shows, and throw in a couple of shows to help you bring in the new year.

