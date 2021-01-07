Introduction

Among other things, 2020 was a year marked by cancellations, quarantines and a general feeling of hopelessness. And while there's nothing magical about the flipping of a calendar from one year to the next, things are starting to look up in 2021, especially as coronavirus vaccines begin to roll out.

There's still a lot of uncertainty about what this year holds, but one thing is for sure: We're eager to make up for lost time.

Here are some of last year's postponed events that we're looking forward to in 2021. As has become abundantly clear over the past 10 months, details are subject to change.

By Ian Froeb, Jane Henderson, Kevin C. Johnson, Sarah Bryan Miller, Daniel Neman, Valerie Schremp Hahn, Aisha Sultan and Calvin Wilson