Introduction

Well, here we are: Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer. Though this honestly hasn’t felt much like summer — more like the longest March ever.
In keeping with the theme of 2020, most of our favorite Labor Day events aren’t happening or are taking place in some kind of virtual form because of the coronavirus pandemic. But there’s still plenty to get you through the long weekend. Check out our guide, or make your own plans for a day at the pool, a socially distant barbecue, or even a peaceful day of reading or bingeing a favorite TV show.
However you choose to celebrate, remember the meaning of Labor Day, and take a moment to thank the essential workers who have been there for us this summer. Here’s hoping summer 2021 is a lot kinder to us all.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!