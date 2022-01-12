 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Introduction
Introduction

Some classic horror movies are always getting a fresh coat of blood.

This weekend, “Halloween” splashes back onto the big screen, reuniting scream queen Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) with her nemesis, Michael Myers. The movie will easily top the weekend box office, proving there’s so much life left in this old fright fright.

The past few years have seen not only Myers slicing and dicing his way back onto the scene. Pennywise, the Jigsaw Killer, Leatherface, Chucky, the Creeper, Ghostface and Norman Bates and others have returned for new scares.

Take a look at some fearsome favorites that made comebacks.

