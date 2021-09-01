Six years after developer Steve Smith first imagined a food hall on the old Federal-Mogul site in midtown, the Food Hall at City Foundry opened to the public Aug. 12.

“I couldn’t be more excited, couldn’t be more thrilled,” Smith told the Post-Dispatch that day.

The debut followed delays, multiple shuffles of the vendor lineup and the onset of an ongoing pandemic. Still, St. Louis diners were ready. City Foundry reported more than 15,000 guests in its first five days of operation.

The hall currently features 10 individual restaurant stalls as well as the Kitchen Bar, featuring beer, wine and cocktails and overseen by Gerard Craft's Niche Food Group.

Four more stalls will open in the coming months, and there will also be an event venue, 18Rails, from caterer Butler's Pantry.

Here is an introduction to the 10 restaurant stalls that have already opened. Note: The Food Hall at City Foundry is open every day except Tuesday, but each stall keeps its own hours.

Where Food Hall at City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way • Hours Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily (closed Tuesday) • More info cityfoundrystl.com