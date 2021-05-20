Introduction

Before I resume full-length restaurant reviews in the coming weeks, I wanted to highlight some favorite dishes from the new (or newish) restaurants I've tried as takeout during this pandemic year-plus.

Finding a way to write about restaurants over the past 14 months outside the torrent of openings, closings and other pandemic-related news has presented a challenge. I didn't approach the area's new restaurants in any kind of systematic manner, so please see this list as incomplete by design. There are many, many new restaurants I have yet to — and am eager to — visit.

These 20 dishes, presented in alphabetical order by restaurant, were highlights of the days and weeks and months that were bleak or scary or, more often than not, numbingly mundane.

I look forward to eating them again soon — in person.