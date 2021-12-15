Introduction

-
Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead
-
Workers killed in Edwardsville building collapse include mother of toddler, Army veteran
-
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
-
‘It’s been a bloodbath’: Goedeker’s cuts dozens across St. Louis-based operation
-
‘Not invented for resisting tornadoes’: Officials, expert zero in on Amazon warehouse construction
I usually can’t contain my enthusiasm for a given year’s new restaurants to my "best new restaurants" selections. As you might expect, that is especially the case now, as I look back on two years’ worth of debuts. Here are seven honorable mentions for the best new restaurants of 2020-21 — and even a few more openings, relocations and expansions of note.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!