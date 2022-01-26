Introduction

From “Selma” and “Hidden Figures” to “Harriet” and “Malcolm X,” Hollywood has delivered some credible depictions of real Black lives and events.

Two of the newest offerings are “Judas and the Black Messiah,” directed by Shaka King and available Feb. 12 in theaters and on HBO Max, and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” directed by Lee Daniels and available Feb. 26 on Hulu.

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, is based on the Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton's betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal.

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” revisits the legendary jazz singer (played by Andra Day) targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics for her heroin use.

Here, we present a select, suggested list of films inspired by Black history in politics, the arts, sports, medicine, science, equality, struggle, justice and more — stories big and small. All stories that mattered.

Remember, reading and research will always be a better way to learn about Black history. Hollywood, by its nature, incorporates fictional elements into most narratives. But these films are great entry points or refreshers.

And while it's great to view these films during Black History Month, the other 11 months of the year are just as good.