Introduction

New casual concepts from two of St. Louis' most acclaimed restaurants. The return of a name once synonymous with Tex-Mex dining in town. A flexitarian gastropub and a kitchen featuring dry-aged steaks.
These are just a few of the new spots I think you should be excited to visit this summer, which for this article includes restaurants that have opened or are slated to do so from May through Labor Day.
(Note: Opening a restaurant is difficult even under ideal circumstances. Projected opening timeframes are subject to change, perhaps dramatically.)