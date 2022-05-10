Introduction

Just like that, summer concerts are back, and they're unfolding earlier than ever.

The season unofficially kicked off in late April with shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Tim McGraw, Lil Durk) and its newer sister venue, St. Louis Music Park (H.E.R., Leon Bridges).

But after the absence of shows in 2020 and the late start in 2021, who's complaining?

Along with shows by top national acts on stages across the metro area, there's also the return of Music at the Intersection, the Open Highway Music Festival and Twangfest.

While most venues have lifted COVID-19 protocols, individual artists may still require proof of vaccination or a negative test. It wouldn’t hurt to check before you go.