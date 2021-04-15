Introduction

The doors to Prince’s deep vault have swung open, and the content flowing out is unlike anything we’ve seen.

Prince famously kept a wealth of material tucked away at Paisley Park near Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Since his death in 2016, the estate has been releasing music and more to the delight of fans. Most recently came news of a July 30 release for “Welcome 2 America,” an album recorded in 2010 but never released, despite a whole “Welcome to America” tour.

The socially conscious album’s tracks include: "Welcome 2 America,” “Running Game (Son of a Slave Master),” “Born 2 Die,” “1,000 Light Years From Here,” “Hot Summer,” “Stand Up and B Strong,” “Check the Record,” “Same Page, Different Book,” “When She Comes,” “1010 (Rin Tin Tin),” “Yes” and “One Day We Will All B Free.”

In addition to the regular album, a deluxe version will be available with a previously unreleased concert film from a 2011 show in Inglewood, California.