 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Introduction
0 comments

Introduction

The doors to Prince’s deep vault have swung open, and the content flowing out is unlike anything we’ve seen.

Prince famously kept a wealth of material tucked away at Paisley Park near Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Since his death in 2016, the estate has been releasing music and more to the delight of fans. Most recently came news of a July 30 release for “Welcome 2 America,” an album recorded in 2010 but never released, despite a whole “Welcome to America” tour.

The socially conscious album’s tracks include: "Welcome 2 America,” “Running Game (Son of a Slave Master),” “Born 2 Die,” “1,000 Light Years From Here,” “Hot Summer,” “Stand Up and B Strong,” “Check the Record,” “Same Page, Different Book,” “When She Comes,” “1010 (Rin Tin Tin),” “Yes” and “One Day We Will All B Free.” 

In addition to the regular album, a deluxe version will be available with a previously unreleased concert film from a 2011 show in Inglewood, California.

The album follows an impressive array of content from the Prince estate: reissued, remastered, supersized versions of key 1980s albums “1999,” “Purple Rain” and “Sign O the Times”; unreleased intimate album “Piano & a Microphone 1983”; “Originals” (2019) featuring songs Prince wrote for others; and “The Beautiful Ones,” a memoir by Prince and Dan Piepiebring (2019).

In honor of the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death on April 21, 2016, here are a few more releases we'd like his estate to green-light.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports