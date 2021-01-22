Introduction

Time marches on, a fact we’re all too aware of as we wait out a pandemic, but along the way we can still find reasons to celebrate.

Several local institutions, business and even the state of Missouri celebrate milestone anniversaries this year. Like any couple celebrating a marriage anniversary, it’s a good time to reflect on the happy times as well as the struggles.

If the last year has taught us anything, struggles can make us stronger. Raise a glass this year to these places that have endured.