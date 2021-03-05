Introduction

For decades, familiar faces delivered the news on television in St. Louis.

While some veterans remain on air, many have moved on — either to new markets, new opportunities or retirement.

Frank Absher, executive director of the St. Louis Media History Foundation, said the influence of local television personalities has waned over the past several years as social media and cable news have risen. The relationship to viewers has evolved as fewer people watch, and there is greater turnover among on-air talent.

"It's to a different degree mainly because many of the personalities in lower-paid jobs are using it as a stepping stone. In the past, this is where the person wanted to be, to put down their roots," he said.

But St. Louisans remain intrigued by TV news personalities with local roots. We caught up with a few of our past favorites and asked them to tell us what they are doing now (their answers have been edited for length and clarity). Many of these anchors are easily recognizable, while others had shorter TV careers and are forging new paths ahead.

Hearing their stories is like catching up with an old friend — albeit one we've only known through our screens.