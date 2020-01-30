Introduction

SLUM Fest Awards When • 9 p.m. Saturday Where • The Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy, 4140 Manchester Avenue How much • $10 More info • ticketweb.com

The underground music scene in St. Louis is thriving, and the annual SLUM Fest Awards provide an opportunity to shine a light on the performers who are rising to the top. This year’s event, the seventh, is Saturday night at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy, featuring performances by T-Dubb-O, Nowhere, Kill Em All, Ricki G, LouTribe Jigg, KVtheWriter, NandoSTL, Louis Conphliction, Katarra Parson and Jaee the Artist.

Newcomer NandoSTL, who attended the awards for the first time in 2018 as a spectator, leads this year’s nominations with five, including artist of the year. Other top nominees include T-Dubb-O, KVtheWriter and Ricki G.

Let’s take a closer look at three of the SLUM Fest Award nominees for best new artist: Azeei, NandoSTL and Rob Apollo, who each bring a different vibe to the table.