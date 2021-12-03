 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Introduction
0 comments

Introduction

  • 0

It was tough for some to leave their homes last year much less invite guests inside. But this year, homeowners and organizations are decking the halls and showing them off for the holidays.

The popular Soulard Parlour Tour went virtual last year but returns with a limited number of tickets. Small groups booked private tours of historic Florissant homes last year, but now, 13 homes will open for guests.

Get some decorating ideas and soak in the holiday cheer at a variety of tours, from a mix of modern and historic private homes and historic house museums.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News