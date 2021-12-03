Introduction

It was tough for some to leave their homes last year much less invite guests inside. But this year, homeowners and organizations are decking the halls and showing them off for the holidays.

The popular Soulard Parlour Tour went virtual last year but returns with a limited number of tickets. Small groups booked private tours of historic Florissant homes last year, but now, 13 homes will open for guests.

Get some decorating ideas and soak in the holiday cheer at a variety of tours, from a mix of modern and historic private homes and historic house museums.