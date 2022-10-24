Introduction

It’s time to head back indoors to catch up with some of your favorite music acts now that Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis Music Park and Chesterfield Amphitheater have all closed for the season.
So back indoors it is for classic rock band the Eagles celebrating “Hotel California,” country music superstar Carrie Underwood with hot opening act Jimmie Allen, rising rapper Rod Wave and the Smashing Pumpkins, previewing material from its upcoming album.
Here's the rundown on November's hottest concert picks, and some honorable mentions.