 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Introduction

  • 0

It’s time to head back indoors to catch up with some of your favorite music acts now that Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis Music Park and Chesterfield Amphitheater have all closed for the season.

So back indoors it is for classic rock band the Eagles celebrating “Hotel California,” country music superstar Carrie Underwood with hot opening act Jimmie Allen, rising rapper Rod Wave and the Smashing Pumpkins, previewing material from its upcoming album.

Here's the rundown on November's hottest concert picks, and some honorable mentions.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News