 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Introduction

  • 0

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will get July’s concerts off to a big start July 1 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

That paves the way for other hot concerts, including Shawn Mendes, Motley Crue and Def Leppard, Japanese Breakfast, Backstreet Boys, PJ Morton, Lyle Lovett, the Cult, George Clinton, Train, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne, Three Days Grace, 5 Seconds of Summer, Goo Goo Dolls, Big Time Rush, Scarface, and Collective Soul with Switchfoot.

Here are July's top concert picks.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News