Introduction

Summer concerts are heating up in June with a sizzling array of shows led by acts including like Justin Bieber, Chris Rock, the Lumineers, the Chicks, Dead & Company and Willie Nelson, along with buzzworthy shows by Billy Strings, Maverick City Music, the Avett Brothers and Bon Iver. Here are 21 shows high on our radar.
