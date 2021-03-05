Introduction

St. Louis gets more than its share of weather action.

We've had historic floods, heat waves, blizzards, tornadoes and wild temperature swings. On Nov. 11, 1911, the temperature swung 60 degrees on a single day.

There's some truth in the saying that if you don't like the weather here, just wait five minutes. We've coined "Starm Mode" and the French toast forecast, as in how much milk, bread and eggs are required to weather a storm.

Naturally, the weather is a huge part of the local news report. Those whom we trust to predict our weather have also made news, in both tragic and enduring ways. The suicide of Bob Richards in 1994 shocked the region.

Dianne White Clatto was the first Black weathercaster in the country when she joined KSD-TV in 1962, where she worked for more than 25 years. Longtime weatherman Jim Bolen had also appeared as "Cookie" in the children's show "Cookie and the Captain."

We caught up with a few meteorologists who forecasted locally and asked them to tell us what they are doing now (their answers have been edited for length and clarity).