Introduction

Just as the 2020 spring concert season was getting underway, COVID-19 arrived, and the music stopped.

Two years later, COVID hasn't disappeared, but venues are fully open. For the first time since 2019, concertgoers appear to be in for a full season of live shows.

Some concerts and venues may require proof of vaccination or a negative test, so double-check before attending.

Among the highlights: H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Kenny Chesney, New Kids on the Block, Lil Durk, Billy Strings, Kraftwerk, the Chicks, Chris Rock, Bon Jovi, Snoop Dogg, Kem and Babyface, Moonchild, Brad Paisley, George Benson, Bob Iver, Manhattan Transfer, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, Chelsea Handler, Alabama, the Lumineers, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight.