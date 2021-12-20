Introduction

Maybe during nearly two years of a pandemic, you’ve run through your stash of board games. Maybe your kids have grown up before your eyes, and Candyland isn’t cutting it anymore. Or maybe you’re happy to gather with friends and extended family again, and you want new ways to mingle and laugh.
Board game manufacturers sent us games all year to test. Here’s what we think of nine of them.
Ratings guide
⭐ Don’t bother buying it.
⭐⭐ Not horrible to play, but we wouldn’t do it again.
⭐⭐⭐ Fun. We’d play it again.
⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s a keeper that we’d recommend to friends.
All games can be found on Amazon (and most stores that sell games) unless otherwise noted.