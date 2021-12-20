 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Introduction
0 comments

Introduction

  • 0

Maybe during nearly two years of a pandemic, you’ve run through your stash of board games. Maybe your kids have grown up before your eyes, and Candyland isn’t cutting it anymore. Or maybe you’re happy to gather with friends and extended family again, and you want new ways to mingle and laugh.

Board game manufacturers sent us games all year to test. Here’s what we think of nine of them.

Ratings guide

⭐ Don’t bother buying it.

⭐⭐ Not horrible to play, but we wouldn’t do it again.

⭐⭐⭐ Fun. We’d play it again.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s a keeper that we’d recommend to friends.

All games can be found on Amazon (and most stores that sell games) unless otherwise noted. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News