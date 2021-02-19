Investors seed indoor farms as pandemic disrupts food supplies

Its greenhouses are positioned to reach 70% of the U.S. population within a day's drive, giving them a transportation edge over the southwest produce industry, said Chief Executive Jonathan Webb.

"We're looking to rip the produce industry out of California and Mexico and bring it over here," Webb said.

Projected global population growth will require a large increase in food production, a tough proposition outdoors given frequent disasters and severe weather, he said.

New York-based BrightFarms, which runs four greenhouses, positions them near major U.S. cities, said Chief Executive Steve Platt. The company, whose customers include grocers Kroger and Walmart, plans to open its two largest farms this year, in North Carolina and Massachusetts.

Platt expects that within a decade, half of all leafy greens in the United States will come from indoor farms, up from less than 10% currently.

"It's a whole wave moving in this direction because the system we have today isn’t set up to feed people across the country," he said.

'Crazy, crazy things'