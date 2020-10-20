IS MOLINA THE REASON FOR THE NEXT TWO SEASONS?

QUESTION: How much is too much to bring back Yadier Molina?
BENFRED: Let's table the numbers for a second and talk about optics. The Cardinals gave Matt Carpenter an unnecessary extension because, as they repeated time and time again that day, they did not want to see him end his career in another team's uniform. Does anyone think the Cardinals are prepared to follow that up with allowing Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright to . . . finish their careers in another team's uniform? I don't.
Molina wants a two-year deal. He knows he will have to take a pay cut from the $20 million he makes now. Things could get interesting because he has to be a free agent due to the pay cut.
The Yankees, as mentioned by P-D colleague Derrick Goold, are an interesting what-if. If Tony La Russa really is going to manage again, I would have to think that might be appealing — although the White Sox seem to have an answer at catcher. But I don't see how this ends any other way than Molina and the Cardinals coming to an agreement that makes sense for both. Wainwright as well.
If Molina is determined to get the two-year deal, he should be willing to be flexible by accepting less guaranteed money per year and more performance-based incentives. He will make that money if he's healthy, just like Wainwright has in his series of one-year deals with incentives.
If Molina wants to be here, something will get worked out. I find it very hard to believe the Cardinals are going to alter their approach to legacy players — non Pujols legacy players — with Molina and Wainwright. Even during pandemic times. Maybe Wainwright and Molina become the end of the Cardinals' approach to legacy contracts, but the line won't be drawn before them, and it won't be drawn between them and Carpenter. Unless something very surprising happens.
