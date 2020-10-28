 Skip to main content
Is the Blues roster frozen?
Head coach Berube

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

Question: Jim, is the Blues roster pretty much set or do you see Doug Armstrong making any additional moves?

Answer: I think it's pretty well set. Of course with Armstrong you never say never. By the way, I talked to Doug on Monday and will have a story for Thursday's paper (late tonight online) on the state of the Blues and the NHL's return to play. One thing that came out of it is he mentioned the Blues will have plenty of cap space going into the '20-21 season due to the Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen injuries. So it sounds very much like Steen will be on LTIR to start the season. Perhaps that makes it tempting for Armstrong to do some bargain-hunting for another forward.

