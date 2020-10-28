 Skip to main content
Is the future of the Blues — and the NHL — on thin ice?
Blues coach Craig Berube kisses the Stanley Cup as his team cheers after Game 7 in Boston. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

Question: Hopefully the NHL and Blues specifically can recover from all of this and continue to operate in St. Louis. Tom Stillman & Co.'s investment had finally paid off, and the team was building real sustainable momentum. I'm not going to lose some sleep over millionaires losing money, but it'd be a shame if something happened to the Blues or the league itself.

Answer: I agree. But I think after 2021-22, the NHL will pretty much be back to normal. There should be an effective vaccine by then, and the league should be back to a normal calendar year. Fans should be back in the stands. But it remains to be seen if all the sponsorship dollars come back. I think, also, there are new TV deals in the work that should add more money to the coffers.

