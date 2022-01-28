A book purchase from Left Bank Books will give fans of Isabel Allende access to hear her talk about her latest novel, “Violeta,” a story of a woman who has lived from the time of the 1918 influenza outbreak up to the coronavirus pandemic. The novel was inspired by Allende’s mother, the author told the Associated Press, which says the story “deals with a wide range of themes, from feminism and verbal abuse, human rights violations and homosexuality, to amorous passions, infidelity and even global warming.” The book is available in both English and Spanish. By Jane Henderson