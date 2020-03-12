Israeli Film Festival

When 3:30-8 p.m. Sunday • Where Congregation Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive, Creve Coeur • How much $5 suggested donation • More info 314-432-8050, ext. 233; ti-stl.org/films
Two films from Israel make up this 13th annual mini-festival. The first, at 3:30 p.m., is “An Israeli Love Story,” the true story of a young actress who falls in love with a passionately Zionist man in the year before Israel became a state; in Hebrew with English subtitles. The second, at 6 p.m., is “Holy Lands,” a comedy about an American immigrant to Israel who stirs dissent in the community when he starts a decidedly unkosher pig farm; in English. Israeli snacks will be served between the films. By Daniel Neman
