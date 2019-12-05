By Bicycle ($24.99)
Who • 4-8 players, ages 17 and up
What • Bet on how others will respond in various awkward situations.
What we thought • The favorite of the three games we played, It’s Blunderful is a great party game that made all of us laugh and also helped us to get to know the people playing. Would your friend in a traffic jam who has to pee, pull over and run for the scant amount of brush he sees; use his trusty commuter mug … it’s only this once; or roll the criminal dice on riding the emergency lane? Bet on his response to this awkward situation and either gain points or lose them. You don’t have to know facts for this game, but it helps if you are good at reading people. It’s a fast-paced game (we played it twice that night) that you could play again and again. The game is for 17 and up mainly because the situations were more relatable to adults. (NK)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐