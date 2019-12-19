You are the owner of this article.
It should be in the sewer where it belongs
Alligator found in St. Louis

An alligator was found in the South City neighborhood of Dutchtown on July 3, 2019. Animal control was alerted and captured the animal shortly after.

Photo courtesy of Melinda Thomas

A Dutchtown couple found a 3-foot-long baby alligator in their front yard, where alligators usually aren't. They poked at it with a broom handle to see if it was real. It was. 

