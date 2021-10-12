Jack Flaherty

Before, between and after injuries he was excellent this season – 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 17 starts. But when he popped his oblique muscle the rotation crumbled and the team collapsed. After making just 26 starts the last two seasons, Flaherty must re-establish durability to regain his standing as one of the sport’s top pitching talents.
Grade: A
Before, between and after injuries he was excellent this season — 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 17 starts. But when he popped his oblique muscle the rotation crumbled and the team collapsed. After making just 26 starts the last two seasons, Flaherty must re-establish durability to regain his standing as one of the sport’s top pitching talents.
