Jack Flaherty
Jack Flaherty

Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals

Before, between and after injuries he was excellent this season – 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 17 starts. But when he popped his oblique muscle the rotation crumbled and the team collapsed. After making just 26 starts the last two seasons, Flaherty must re-establish durability to regain his standing as one of the sport’s top pitching talents.

Full season stats

Grade: A

