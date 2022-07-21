Jack White’s “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” with Glove

Rocker Jack White has plenty of new ground to cover on his “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” coming to St. Louis Music Park. This year saw White release two brand new albums in “Fear of the Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive.” The albums are his first new full-length collections in over four years. His set list naturally includes some crucial White Stripes songs including “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground,” “Hotel Yorba,” “We’re Going to Be Friends” and “Fell in Love With a Girl,” along with a couple of Raconteurs selections.