Jackie Kay with Gerald Early
Jackie Kay with Gerald Early

Gerald Early (copy)

Photo courtesy of Gerald Early

When 7 p.m. Oct. 5 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibrary • How much Free • More info slcl.org

Jackie Kay, who is Scotland’s National Poet, identified as a girl with Tennessee-born Bessie Smith. Now “Bessie Smith,” a biography she wrote in 1997, has been reprinted. Including memoir, prose, fiction and nonfiction, Kay depicts the bold singer known as Empress of the Blues. Kay discusses it with Gerald Early of Washington University’s chair of African American studies. By Jane Henderson

 

