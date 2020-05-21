"Jackie's Back" (1999)

Actress Jenifer Lewis, a Kinloch native, portrays Jackie Washington, a washed-up diva mounting a comeback no one really wants while a documentary is filmed on her at the same time. Washington’s character is from Kinloch as well, adding to the fun, as do the numerous cameos including Bette Midler, Rosie O’Donnell, Don Cornelius, Diahann Carroll, Penny Marshall, Liza Minelli and Dolly Parton popping up in this riotous Lifetime mockumentary.

Stars: Jenifer Lewis, Tim Curry, Whoopi Goldberg, Loretta Devine, Isabel Sanford, Tom Arnold, T.V. Blake, Tangie Ambrose

Director: Robert Townsend

Rating: TV-14

Box office: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes: 86 percent audience

Award Recognition: NAACP Image Award nomination for outstanding television movie, miniseries or dramatic special

Random: Lewis celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Jackie's Back" in 2019 with a special event in Los Angeles hosted by drag queen Shangela.

