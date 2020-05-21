You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
"Jackie's Back" (1999)
0 comments

"Jackie's Back" (1999)

Actress Jenifer Lewis, a Kinloch native, portrays Jackie Washington, a washed-up diva mounting a comeback no one really wants while a documentary is filmed on her at the same time. Washington’s character is from Kinloch as well, adding to the fun, as do the numerous cameos including Bette Midler, Rosie O’Donnell, Don Cornelius, Diahann Carroll, Penny Marshall, Liza Minelli and Dolly Parton popping up in this riotous Lifetime mockumentary.

Stars: Jenifer Lewis, Tim Curry, Whoopi Goldberg, Loretta Devine, Isabel Sanford, Tom Arnold, T.V. Blake, Tangie Ambrose

Director: Robert Townsend

Rating: TV-14

Box office: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes: 86 percent audience 

Award Recognition: NAACP Image Award nomination for outstanding television movie, miniseries or dramatic special

Random: Lewis celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Jackie's Back" in 2019 with a special event in Los Angeles hosted by drag queen Shangela.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports