Jackson Falls in the Shawnee National Forest

 

Wade in the water and watch the waterfall above. Jackson Falls is as peaceful as it gets. But there's even more. As you'll see along the hike to Jackson Falls (which can be a bit confusing, so map it out beforehand), the area features nearly 250 places to rock climb, highlighted by sandstone bluffs and free standing boulders, according to the Shawnee Forest website.

More info: fs.usda.gov/recarea/shawnee/recarea/?recid=32359

Location: Shawnee National Forest within Pope County near Simpson, Illinois

Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours and 30 minutes

