Jackson-Jennings: Regional Response Team still has work to do in post-pandemic phase

Our region’s affordable housing challenges are vast. As pandemic aid from Washington winds down, eviction moratoriums expire and the July floods once again propel the housing issue to the fore, we as a community must forge a way forward to address this simmering crisis.

The Regional Response Team is a consortium of agencies and service providers that initially came together to deliver aid to local nonprofit organizations serving vulnerable populations during the pandemic. These groups included, but were not limited to, seniors, children, and the differently abled. In addition, we also helped the housing insecure — a focus we continue to maintain today.

During the pandemic and guided by the Regional Response Team’s survey of local providers and advocates, the region was able to build an eviction-prevention system that quickly connected 3,000 city and 11,000 county households with emergency rental, utility and mortgage assistance by the end of 2021.

We can’t stop here. Our survey tells us much still needs to be done, and we will — thankfully — have some resources to do so. In fact, over the next two years, St. Louis city and county, and the Missouri Housing Development Commission will distribute an additional $165 million of assistance. As we continue to work on the pressing matter of eviction prevention, several issues warrant our immediate attention.

First, after a review of court records, our study’s findings suggest that mom-and-pop landlords drove the sharp reduction in eviction filings during the pandemic. However, many of these smaller operations have been unable to survive the economic challenges presented by the pandemic and its aftermath. As a result, these properties are now being absorbed by larger, corporate rental companies that are investing less and evicting more.

Second, before the pandemic, just 3% of tenants enjoyed legal representation during the eviction process. Unfortunately, that number is now less than 1%. That means low-income tenants are facing formidable corporate landlords and their lawyers in court without adequate counsel.

Finally, court records reveal that landlord requests for sheriffs’ evictions are low, which likely means landlords are not relying on the courts and are instead pressuring tenants into leaving. For the landlord, this approach can be cheaper and quicker than the legal process. For tenants, it is disruptive, punitive, and abrupt.

So, what is the path forward?

Of critical importance is strengthening our state’s notoriously weak tenant laws. Moreover, St. Louis city and county should also adopt a Tenant Bill of Rights that requires landlords to provide a written lease that outlines legal responsibilities to their tenants, as well as the terms of the rental arrangement. Also important is the creation of a landlord registry, which lists all legal rental accommodations as well as the consistent enforcement of codes and statutes that pertain to rental properties.

We are also working to put a structure in place that enables landlords to get ahead of rent collection difficulties. This can be accomplished by strengthening landlord communications with social service agencies, which can provide support for families falling behind in their rent.

In addition, courts could and should raise eviction filing fees, lengthen the time before displacement and implement a right to counsel. These measures help disincentivize eviction actions and address the power imbalance faced by tenants in court.

Finally, we are currently taking steps to strengthen the collaboration and coordination of local governments, agencies, and services, while also looking at best practices in other cities like Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Cleveland.

Our region’s future depends on our willingness to equitably address the issue of affordable housing, which is a key element of our community fabric. Tackling this problem will require vision, collaboration, commitment, and accountability. The St. Louis Regional Response Team and our network of community partners embrace this challenge and will continue to work toward long-term systemic improvements on these and other issues.

Andrea Jackson-Jennings is managing director of the Regional Response Team.