Jackson Johnson - U.S. Army

Jackson Johnson was a 2017 graduate of Hillsboro High School. He cared for people and was known to help anyone in need. If he saw a veteran while he was out, he would stop, shake their hand and tell them “thank you for your service.” He died doing what he loved — serving his country and protecting others.
Stories of Honor nominations were supplied by the community. All nominations are told from the point of view of the nominator. Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!