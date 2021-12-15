 Skip to main content
Jacqueline Beville, senior, Cor Jesu
Jacqueline Beville, senior, Cor Jesu

Consistent is the word used to describe Beville’s play. A 5-foot-10 outside hitter, she led the Chargers in kills averaging 2.49 a game. A South Alabama recruit, Cor Jesu coach Tim Haffner believes Beville hasn’t reached her ceiling and is excited about her prospects at the next level.

News