Jaime Zografos
OsteoStrong Sunset Hills
10210 Watson Road | 314-501-2002
OsteoStrong Ballwin
110 Holloway Road | 636-697-3902
Jaime’s mission to help women led her to OsteoStrong. Jaime owned a real estate appraisal firm for 20 years, but it was a diagnosis of breast cancer and subsequent surgeries that shaped her purpose. “Breast cancer can push women into early menopause and loss of bone density,” states Jaime. The mother of two beautiful daughters wants OsteoStrong to be available to everyone. Jamie says, “I am humbled that God placed me here, and I will continue to help as many people as I can.”