Jake Burger • CBC baseball
Jake Burger • CBC baseball

Jake Burger ptw.-20721509

Jake Burger, CBC baseball

A junior third baseman, Burger helped CBC compile a 5-0 record for the week. The highlight was an 8-6 win against conference rival De Smet in which Burger went 2-for-3 with two triples, five RBI and a run scored. He capped off the week by going 3-for-4 with three RBI in an 11-0 win over Rock Bridge. For the week, Burger was 9-for-14 with two doubles, two triples and 12 RBI. A two-year starter, Burger was a second-team all-Metro Catholic Conference selection as a sophomore.

