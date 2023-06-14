James Stephens is a 97-year-old U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was active on USS White Plains, including during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. He survived an October 25, 1944 attack that sunk six ships and lost 850 men. After a medical discharge om 1951, he married and had four children. He worked as a cake and milk delivery man, was a business owner of neighborhood dairy store and was long time employee of Ferguson-Florissant school district. He is an active member in church family, and a friend to all. He has a good memory and always has a memory to share. He is cherished every day.
James B. Stephens, U.S. Navy
