James Taylor and His All-Star Band, Jackson Browne

When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $59-$125; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com
James Taylor, considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time, comes to Enterprise Center with special guest Jackson Browne. Taylor has a fresh Grammy win for his 2020 album, “American Standards,” featuring his interpretations of songs such as “Moon River,” “God Bless the Child” and more. He won in the best traditional pop vocal album category. By Kevin C. Johnson