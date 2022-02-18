 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jameson Rodgers, Kameron Marlowe

When 7 p.m. Feb. 18 • Where Bally Sports Live! at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $20 • More info axs.com

The ongoing Hot Country Nights series continues this weekend with Jameson Rodgers and special guest Kameron Marlowe. Rodgers’ debut album is “Bet You’re From a Small Town.” “This is a dream come true,” he said in a statement. “I can remember a time, not so long ago, when none of this was going on, and it seemed like it would never happen. I mean, things like this don’t happen to guys like me.” By Kevin C. Johnson

