Jameson Rodgers, Kameron Marlowe

The ongoing Hot Country Nights series continues this weekend with Jameson Rodgers and special guest Kameron Marlowe. Rodgers’ debut album is “Bet You’re From a Small Town.” “This is a dream come true,” he said in a statement. “I can remember a time, not so long ago, when none of this was going on, and it seemed like it would never happen. I mean, things like this don’t happen to guys like me.” By Kevin C. Johnson