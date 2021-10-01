Jamie Cohen

Age • 45
Profession • Digital media executive
Home • Kirkwood
Cohen transformed his former dining room into a private home office by closing off the room with glass doors. He filled the space with his favorite collectibles including Cardinals memorabilia, including a large wall-mounted cardinal with a catcher’s mitt that came from Busch Stadium II. A yellow Post-Dispatch vending machine is a nod to his time in the newspaper’s advertising department. Framed concert posters from Phish and other favorite bands line the walls.
“If you’re going to spend a lot of time somewhere, you might as well love what you see,” Cohen says. “My office contains relics from my family, my passions and my history.”