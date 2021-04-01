 Skip to main content
Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow: ‘Your Name Is a Song’
When 5:30 p.m. April 7 • Where Registration required for access • How much Free • More info slpl.org

The picture book “Your Name Is a Song” is about a little girl who is frustrated by school teachers and others mispronouncing her name. Her mother convinces her of the musicality of African, Asian, Latin and other names. The book is available for free at the St. Louis Public Library while supplies last. For the online event, Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow will talk about her book. The event is geared toward children in second grade and younger, but it’s open to all ages. By Jane Henderson

 

