NOMINATION 1: Jan wanted to become a nurse every since she was in grade school. Her goal was to work with infants and new mothers. Jan has been working in the Family Focus and Neonatal Intensive Care at Mercy for many years. She has the ability to put family members at ease with her skills and knowledge and she provides an excellent level of care to “premies” communicating with physicians as well as other team members. She works weekends which allows her time to take care of her own children during the week. She is a “can do” person and is eternally optimistic.
NOMINATION 2: Jan was a nurse on our floor with our first son and she was amazing. She went above and beyond to make sure I was comfortable and that helped calm my nerves.
With our second son we were in the NICU for a little over two weeks. We were excited to have our second born at Mercy, to have Jan be one of their nurses. The first night after I was discharged I saw Jan checking in for her shift and a HUGE weight was lifted off my shoulders seeing her. She went above and beyond making sure we as parents were aware of what was going on and we knew our babies were always in good hands.
Jan is not just your typical nurse. Seeing her face made everything better, knowing she was there for our babies and would treat them like her own. She is one of the MAIN reasons we keep going back to Mercy to have our babies. It's the little things that she does that make new moms, or in my case a new mom and a new mom that has a baby in the NICU feel at ease.
