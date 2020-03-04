Jane Birdsall-Lander: 'The Dictionary Poem Project'

When 6-9 p.m. Friday • Where High Low, 3301 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info kranzbergartsfoundation.org
These "dictionary poems" are also artworks, on display at the literary arts center High Low. Presented like a dictionary definition, a word evolves through associations and meanings. Jane Birdsall-Lander is a St. Louis artist whose work links objects and images to language. "While I’m passionate about all my artwork and writing, the dictionary poems are particularly important to me," she said in an announcement about the exhibit. "In terms of communication, they are accessible, seeming to bridge divisions of class, age and ethnicity." Friday night is the opening reception for the exhibition, which runs until April 10. The artist will talk at 7 p.m. By Jane Henderson