Jane is an amazing nurse! She is extremely compassionate and caring. Jane had a patient who was dying. He knew that it would most likely be his last chance to see his daughter go to homecoming. Unfortunately, he was stuck in the hospital and unable to go home. He had been back and forth from the hospital and home several times in the last few months and was not going to get to go home before his daughters dance.
Jane went and bought items to make her patient and his daughter stuff to make corsages. Not only did she hand make corsages for them but she also took them outside the hospital and took homecoming pictures for them! This is a moment this daughter will most likely cherish for the rest of her life!! It truly shows how awesome of a nurse Jane is and how she always goes above and beyond for her patients!
