 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jane Henderson: Digital jigsaw puzzles
0 comments

Jane Henderson: Digital jigsaw puzzles

  • 0
jigsaw puzzler explorer.jpg

 

I doubt my year's obsession with jigsaw puzzles has made me smarter. But maybe I can claim it has. Maybe then the hours spent clicking and moving oddly cut and subtly shaded pieces to, voila!, put together a desert landscape or cat wrapped in yarn seem to have purpose. 

After I landed on free sites online (sorry, jigsawplanet and ravensburger — my go-to is jigsawexplorer), I found that even simple puzzles could take my mind off everything else. A relaxing evening after work became attempting the daily New York Times crossword, then, to restore my ego, knocking out several 100-piece jigsaws in just an hour.

Images of medieval European towns, beaches or rug bazaars offered the perfect escape. In a pinch, when no new favorites were available, I'd take a white unicorn basking in moonlight or a giant "mythical mushroom."

Why do jigsaws of mythical mushrooms? Mostly, I think, it was like many pandemic hobbies, a distraction from news and anxiety, a dive into a different, nonfatal world. No mask required. I certainly have other hobbies, and my house could use decluttering and organization. But the charm of jigsaws, the computer-generated clicks as pieces connect and raucous applause at completion are so satisfying.

Last month, I opened a 1,000-piece puzzle, scattering real pieces over the dining table. After two days and with a sore back, I finished it. I admired its beautiful pinks and billion shades of green, which had been so challenging. Despite the hours I'd spent, I felt I had attacked it confidently, smartly. In retrospect, I think all that digital practice does pay off. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Nation

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports