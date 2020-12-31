Jane Henderson: Digital jigsaw puzzles

I doubt my year's obsession with jigsaw puzzles has made me smarter. But maybe I can claim it has. Maybe then the hours spent clicking and moving oddly cut and subtly shaded pieces to, voila!, put together a desert landscape or cat wrapped in yarn seem to have purpose.

After I landed on free sites online (sorry, jigsawplanet and ravensburger — my go-to is jigsawexplorer), I found that even simple puzzles could take my mind off everything else. A relaxing evening after work became attempting the daily New York Times crossword, then, to restore my ego, knocking out several 100-piece jigsaws in just an hour.

Images of medieval European towns, beaches or rug bazaars offered the perfect escape. In a pinch, when no new favorites were available, I'd take a white unicorn basking in moonlight or a giant "mythical mushroom."

Why do jigsaws of mythical mushrooms? Mostly, I think, it was like many pandemic hobbies, a distraction from news and anxiety, a dive into a different, nonfatal world. No mask required. I certainly have other hobbies, and my house could use decluttering and organization. But the charm of jigsaws, the computer-generated clicks as pieces connect and raucous applause at completion are so satisfying.

Last month, I opened a 1,000-piece puzzle, scattering real pieces over the dining table. After two days and with a sore back, I finished it. I admired its beautiful pinks and billion shades of green, which had been so challenging. Despite the hours I'd spent, I felt I had attacked it confidently, smartly. In retrospect, I think all that digital practice does pay off.