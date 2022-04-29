Jane Steuby Larsen, U.S. Navy

Jane Steuby Larsen enlisted in the Navy Women's Reserve (WAVES) and served from 1943-1945. She was stationed in Alameda, Calif. where she worked on airplanes. She was also selected as a model for an armed forces campaign. It was quite an experience for Jane. As her youngest sister, I was jealous that I was too young to join her. We were all happy when she returned to St. Louis.
Alice N., Saint Louis, Mo.
Stories of Honor nominations were supplied by the community. All nominations are told from the point of view of the nominator. Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com