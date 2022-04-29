 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jane Steuby Larsen, U.S. Navy

  • 0
SOH - Jane Steuby Larsen

Jane Steuby Larsen enlisted in the Navy Women's Reserve (WAVES) and served from 1943-1945. She was stationed in Alameda, Calif. where she worked on airplanes. She was also selected as a model for an armed forces campaign. It was quite an experience for Jane. As her youngest sister, I was jealous that I was too young to join her. We were all happy when she returned to St. Louis.

Alice N., Saint Louis, Mo.

Stories of Honor nominations were supplied by the community. All nominations are told from the point of view of the nominator. Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News